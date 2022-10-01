Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys Shares of 185 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,557. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.