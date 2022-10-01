Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.66 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,697,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,790,000 after buying an additional 66,977 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $148.39. 4,328,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,514. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

