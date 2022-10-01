Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 2,632,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

