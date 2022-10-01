Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases 14,025 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 295.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

