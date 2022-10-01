Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 548 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,411. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

