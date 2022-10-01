Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 2,070 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises 2.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.42. The stock had a trading volume of 166,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,390. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

