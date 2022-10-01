Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Takes $740,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. 2,403,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

