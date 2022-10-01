Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 155,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

