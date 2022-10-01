Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Price Hits $1.83 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Ethereum Stake coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00009422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Stake has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $366,504.45 and approximately $434.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003624 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010827 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
