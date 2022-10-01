EthereumMax Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.14 Million (EMAX)

EthereumMax (EMAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. EthereumMax has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $8,844.00 worth of EthereumMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EthereumMax has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One EthereumMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EthereumMax alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EthereumMax Coin Profile

EthereumMax launched on May 12th, 2021. EthereumMax’s total supply is 2,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for EthereumMax is www.ethereummax.org. EthereumMax’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_max and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EthereumMax is https://reddit.com/r/EthereumMax.

EthereumMax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumMax is an expansion of the Ethereum ecosystem. $eMax is a decentralized financial cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to provide a secured approach to managing digital assets and providing instant access to rewards for holders.The token was built with a vision to strengthen the existing systems while adding secondary benefits that redistributes 2% of all transactions to existing holders. This will supply investors with an increase of $eMax in their wallets with each transaction.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.