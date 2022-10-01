Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Lifted by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,855. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,178,593 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

