Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.93. 23,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,190,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Euronav Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 475,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,511,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

