Evercore ISI Lowers Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $11.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,869.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Stories

