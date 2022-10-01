Evercore ISI Trims Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Target Price to $99.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.94.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.51.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

