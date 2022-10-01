Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Shares Up 2.5%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $266.37 and last traded at $265.97. 8,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 305,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Everest Re Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 85.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

