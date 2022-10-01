EverRise (RISE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,459.00

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, EverRise has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $27.51 million and approximately $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

