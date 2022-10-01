ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $71,060.59 and approximately $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

