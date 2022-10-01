Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.60

Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 3057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

About Exco Technologies

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.