EXMO Coin (EXM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $137,868.00

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.69 million and $137,868.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010922 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin’s genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,071,081,511 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange.”

