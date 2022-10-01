Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Experian from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,113.83.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,712. Experian has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.