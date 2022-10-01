Falconswap (FSW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

Falconswap (FSW) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Falconswap has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $389,220.30 and $15.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Falconswap

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols.”

