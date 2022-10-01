Fanadise (FAN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Fanadise (FAN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Fanadise has a market capitalization of $138,086.00 and $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fanadise has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fanadise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fanadise

Fanadise’s launch date was July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 coins. The official website for Fanadise is fanadise.com. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fanadise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise is a decentralised platform for utility non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for social media personalities and one of the first cryptocurrency tokens that base themselves on popular global figures, much like fan tokens created by global sports clubs for their supporters, such as the AC Milan Fan Token. In the case of Fanadise, the influencers are content creators such as singers, athletes, YouTube personalities and models. What these influencers have in common is tens to hundreds of thousands of followers on their social media, with some even having millions of followers.The idea behind Fanadise is to collect, buy, stake and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from these influencers, introducing them into the crypto world and creating a bridge between social media influencers and cryptocurrency. Fanadise is all about “Digital Love,” showing your support for the influencers through buying their NFTs and getting to enjoy experiences and services with them, allowing fans to build deeper connections with their idols.Fanadise claims to “change the system and give power back to the creators” by leveraging blockchain technology and NFTs to change the current system of ownership. It aims to revolutionize influencer marketing, ecommerce and crypto services, all on the Fanadise platform.This is done through influencers sharing limited access content such as photos, tickets to events, short videos, audio messages, drawings and even merchandise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanadise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

