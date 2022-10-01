Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 28,433 shares.The stock last traded at $99.00 and had previously closed at $101.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

