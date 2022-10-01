Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Raised to $140.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.97. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.