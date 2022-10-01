Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. 2,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,525. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

