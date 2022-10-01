Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,839,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.5 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $0.97 on Friday. 2,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,525. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
About Fibra UNO
