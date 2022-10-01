Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$8.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$891.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.46 and a 12 month high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

