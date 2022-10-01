FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Down 31.8% in September

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Christopher Obrien bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kent Landvatter bought 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at $49,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,543 shares of company stock worth $116,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,264,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research note on Friday.

FINW traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 5,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $21.86.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

