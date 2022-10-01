Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Firo (FIRO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Firo has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $32.56 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00014592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,297.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00273763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00142867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.24 or 0.00742265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00605895 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,560,812 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

