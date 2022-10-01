First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.9 %

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.