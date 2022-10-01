First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.



