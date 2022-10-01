First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 0.1 %

CR stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

