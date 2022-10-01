First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.89

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$9.96. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 602,494 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.55.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,520.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 826.67%.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,402,500. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,745 shares of company stock worth $424,093.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

