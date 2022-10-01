First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.89

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.89 and traded as high as C$9.96. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$9.96, with a volume of 602,494 shares.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,520.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$203.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 826.67%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,402,500. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,745 shares of company stock worth $424,093.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

