First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 77331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$163.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,856,854.80.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

