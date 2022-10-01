First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.64% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

