Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,862,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after buying an additional 60,982 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after buying an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.98. 1,062,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,179. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.54 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $170.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

