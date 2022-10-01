Flow (FLOW) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00008688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is www.onflow.org. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

