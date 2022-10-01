Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

FIAC remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

