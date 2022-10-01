Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 3,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

