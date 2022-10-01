Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FOSL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Fossil Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 874,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fossil Group has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

