Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.05. 779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $629.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $66.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.