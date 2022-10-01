Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 281.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,046. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.