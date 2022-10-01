Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Stock Position Trimmed by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,473 shares during the quarter. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises 3.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLQL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,116 shares. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22.

