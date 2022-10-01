Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

