Frenchie Network (FREN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $97,292.42

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $97,292.42 and approximately $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frenchie Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.83 or 1.00048290 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00064926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082883 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

FREN is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2021. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

Buying and Selling Frenchie Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FREN is a tribute token similiar to “”gm”” and “”gn””. It is a popular meme on crypto twitter and aiming to play together, laugh together, invest together. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frenchie Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frenchie Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frenchie Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frenchie Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.