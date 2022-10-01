FUNToken Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $80.70 million and $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,328.14 or 0.99985664 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065177 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065680 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082697 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

