FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE NGT opened at C$57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont has a one year low of C$53.19 and a one year high of C$108.98. The firm has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.708 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.46%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

