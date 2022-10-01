Gaj Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,095.29 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $12,095.29 and $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 11% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
