Gaj Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,095.29 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $12,095.29 and $106.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,814 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.

Gaj Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaj Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaj Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gaj Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

