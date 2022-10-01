GAM Holding AG Acquires 16,182 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.29.

NOW stock opened at $377.61 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.96, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average of $473.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.