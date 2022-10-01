GAM Holding AG Buys 23,241 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,444 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,834 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.1 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

