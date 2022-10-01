GAM Holding AG Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

